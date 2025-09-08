World Boxing Championships: Lakshya dominates Iashaish to reach pre-quarters

LIVERPOOL: India’s Lakshya Chahar produced a clinical performance to blank Hussein Iashaish of Jordan and reach the round of 16 in the men’s 80kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Sunday.

Lakshya began the bout aggressively, but the Jordanian closed the gap in the second round. However, the Indian stepped up again in the third to seal a dominant 5:0 victory.

Earlier, Pawan Bartwal’s campaign in the men’s 55kg event came to an end with a 0:5 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships, which is being held under the aegis of World Boxing – a recently formed international governing body for the sport.

Three more Indian boxers were slated to be in action later on Sunday: Jaismine (women’s 57kg) against Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu of Brazil, Sanamacha Chanu (women’s 70kg) versus Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova, and Abhinash Jamwal (men’s 65kg) against Hugo Barron of Mexico.