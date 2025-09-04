World Boxing Championships: Bartwal beats Olympian Trindade in opening round

LIVERPOOL: Pawan Bartwal opened India's campaign with a hard-fought split-decision victory over Brazil's Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade in the men's 55kg opening round at the World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Bartwal, making his debut on the big stage, overcame the Paris Olympian and 2023 Pan American Games silver medallist 3-2 in a scrappy contest that swung from one corner to the other.

The Indian started the contest by landing a sharp jab early and raising the tempo towards the end of the opening round to edge out Trindade 3-2.

The Brazilian responded in the second, forcing Bartwal onto the back foot with a flurry of power punches as both boxers traded heavily in messy exchanges. Trindade pipped the Indian to take the round, leaving the bout finely balanced.

But Bartwal regained control in the decider, letting his hands go with relentless combinations and finishing strongly to seal a victory.

Later in the day, Sakshi (54kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) and Harsh Choudhary (90kg) will kick off their campaigns.

The Indian boxers have been handed a decent draw with medal contender Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), two-time champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) avoiding tricky opponents early in the competition.

While Gulia, Jamwal, Lovlina have a bye in the opening round, Nikhat will take on Jennifer Lozana of USA.

Gulia and Jamwal have been placed in different halves of the draw from their closest challengers Kainan Oliveira and Yuri Falcao (both from Brazil).