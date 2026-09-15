World Athletics Championships to be staged in Africa for the first time with Nairobi as host

Passionate Kenyan fans will get their moment

Coe added World Athletics research had shown Kenya was the most passionate market for track and field among those surveyed. The championships will use a stadium that's already being upgraded for Kenya co-hosting soccer's Africa Cup of Nations next year.

“It was important that the World Athletics Championships should come to Africa when we had the right host, the right bid and the right circumstances. Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment,” Coe said.

The decision brings recognition of Kenya's status as a track nation, but is likely to bring extra scrutiny of the East African nation's history of top runners being busted for doping.

Marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng'etich is serving a three-year doping ban after joining the many elite-level Kenyan runners suspended over the past decade.

The 2031 championships could be a boost for Munich's campaign to host the Olympics in future. It's never hosted track worlds before, though Germany's capital Berlin did in 2009 and Stuttgart hosted in 1993.

London was unsuccessful with a bid for 2029 after last hosting in 2017, while Rome was the other losing candidate.