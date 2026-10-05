Workload concerns over Haaland after Man City striker asks to come off during Norway loss

Haaland gestured to Norway's bench that he needed to come off and was replaced in the 67th minute of the 2-1 defeat in Porto on Sunday. He was seen limping on the field ahead of the substitution, raising concerns about his fitness before his return to City — a club under heavy scrutiny for being the subject of a huge financial scandal in the Premier League.

Speaking after the Portugal game, Solbakken didn't say Haaland had sustained an injury but talked about the heavy workload the striker had been facing after playing the full game in Norway's first three Nations League fixtures — a win over Denmark and losses to Portugal and Wales. That came after a busy start to the English season with City, after reaching the World Cup quarterfinals with Norway over the summer.