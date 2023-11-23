Words can't express disappointment and hurt: Mohammed Siraj on India's loss in WC final

NEW DELHI: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj expressed disappointment with Men in Blue's loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, saying that there are no words to express the disappointment and hurt. He also said that representing the country is the biggest honour for him.

Siraj took to Instagram to express his thoughts on India's campaign. "Our campaign did not end like we wanted it to but representing India is the biggest honour and moment of pride for me. All I have ever wanted to do is represent my country. Heartbroken! Words can't express the disappointment and hurt. It's been a tough loss to take," said Siraj.

The pacer, however, said to work hard and also credited support staff for their hard work. He also thanked fans for supporting Team India.

"This time might not have been god's will but we aim to work harder each day to chase glory for our country! A big credit to our support staff, the unsung heroes who work so hard behind the scenes to provide us the care we need and help us prepare for games. Your contribution is immense to this team. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Seeing a sea of blue in the crowd is a feeling that can't be matched. Grateful! The energy you provided was amazing, backing us all the way. Jai Hind!," added Siraj's post.

Another heartbreak was added to the list for Indian fans as Australia beat them by six wickets in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, continuing the Men in Blue's drought of ICC trophies since 2014.

Australia captured its record-extending sixth World Cup title. In the tournament, Siraj took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 33.50, with the best bowling figures of 3/16. Siraj complemented the pace duo of seniors Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in his first World Cup really well. Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs.

On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well.

Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each. In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.