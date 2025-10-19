Women’s World Cup: England beats India in thriller

INDORE: India suffered its third straight defeat in the Women’s World Cup, going down to England by four runs in a closely fought contest on Sunday.

Playing her 300th international match, England captain Heather Knight showcased her trademark sweeping skills, scoring 109 off 91 balls with 15 fours and a six — her third ODI century and highest-ever score in Women’s ODIs. Former skipper Knight shared a 113-run stand off 106 balls with Nat Sciver-Brunt (38), which laid the foundation for England’s total.

Openers Amy Jones (56) and Tammy Beaumont (22) had earlier added 77 runs for the first wicket — England’s best opening partnership of the tournament. However, India clawed back through Deepti Sharma’s superb spell.

The off-spinner, introduced only in the 16th over, was India’s standout performer, claiming 4 for 51 — her best figures in a World Cup match. She reached the 150-wicket milestone by dismissing Beaumont, later removing Jones, Emma Lamb (11), and Alice Capsey (2) to spark a late collapse.

Left-arm spinner Sree Charani (2/68) dismissed Sciver-Brunt with captain Harmanpreet Kaur taking a fine leaping catch, while Sneh Rana’s direct hit ran out Knight in the 45th over. England’s middle order faltered again, losing five wickets in the final 10 overs before edging home for a narrow win.

Brief Scores: England W 288/8 in 50 overs (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56, Deepti Sharma 4/51) bt India W 284/6 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70, Deepti Sharma 50)