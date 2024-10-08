Women’s U-19 T20: TN women storm into quarters

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded an emphatic 10-wicket win over Chandigarh in Group B of the BCCI women’s U-19 T20 tournament in Haryana on Tuesday.

By virtue of its fifth successive victory, TN advanced to quarter-finals with 20 points and boasting a NRR of 3.502.

Opting to bat first, Chandigarh was bowled out for a paltry 48 with R Iswarya Lakshmi (2/4), Madhumitha Anbu (2/7) and B Jenitha (2/8) sharing six wickets between them. In reply, TN chased down the target in just 4.3 overs with opener G Kamalini remaining unbeaten on 40.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 48 in 19.1 overs (R Iswarya Lakshmi 2/4, Madhumitha Anbu 2/7, B Jenitha 2/8) lost to Tamil Nadu 49 for no loss in 4.3 overs (G Kamalini 40 not out)