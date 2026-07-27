Women’s TNPL will soon be reality: TNCA president

CHENNAI: At the launch of the tenth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA)’s president TJ Srinivasaraj assured that there will soon be a franchise-style women’s tournament in the state.
“Women’s cricket in Tamil Nadu is in good shape, we are promoting it very well, with white-ball tournaments – both T20s and 50-over – which concluded today. Women’s cricket is one of our biggest priorities. Even this year, we had a thought of running with the Women’s league and had a lot of discussions,” Srinivasaraj said.
“We are conducting two exhibition matches during this edition of TNPL for women’s cricketers. Tamil Nadu is committed to promoting women’s cricket, so we will take a stock of the talents after the exhibition match. Maybe, we might have three-four franchise tournaments next year provided the talent is right, and the quality of cricket can be retained,” he added.
Alongside that, Srinivasaraj also revealed the strategic decision behind onboarding ‘YouTube’ as the digital streaming partner for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
“We wanted to take cricket to other states, and other audiences, which is why we are partnering with YouTube. For the first time in TNPL’s history, we will have commentary in three languages – Tamil, English and Hindi,” Srinivasaraj said at the event.
On the venues, the TNCA president stated that if there were no games in Chennai, then two districts would have got the opportunity to host the tournament.
“Every district will get its fair share of opportunity. If not Chennai, we would have had the entire TNPL this year across two venues in the district,” he concluded.