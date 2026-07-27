Women’s TNPL will soon be reality: TNCA president

Alongside that, Srinivasaraj also revealed the strategic decision behind onboarding ‘YouTube’ as the digital streaming partner for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“We wanted to take cricket to other states, and other audiences, which is why we are partnering with YouTube. For the first time in TNPL’s history, we will have commentary in three languages – Tamil, English and Hindi,” Srinivasaraj said at the event.

On the venues, the TNCA president stated that if there were no games in Chennai, then two districts would have got the opportunity to host the tournament.

“Every district will get its fair share of opportunity. If not Chennai, we would have had the entire TNPL this year across two venues in the district,” he concluded.