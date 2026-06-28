Women’s T20 World Cup: Pressure? Bring it on, says Nadine de Klerk

CHENNAI: At 26, Nadine de Klerk is already one of South Africa’s more experienced players across formats, with over 150 appearances, out of which 85 have come just in the shortest format.
Despite her involvement in the game for almost ten years, her rise to mainstream fame came shortly only during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup in India when Proteas pulled off an improbable win against India, where the all-rounder single-handedly won the contest, with a 54-ball 84, helping them chase down 252.
“Yeah, I think it did give me a lot of confidence and belief and clarity on the way I wanna play (cricket),” Nadine de Klerk told DT Next during the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.
“But yeah, (it was a) very special day and I’m very happy that we got over the line,” she added.
Shortly after she got a call-up at the age of 17, de Klerk shut doors on all other sports (hockey and javelin), looking at cricket as the career path and has since then never looked back.
“Basically, when I got my first call-up at 17, I was still pretty much playing different sports at that time, but as soon as I got the national call-up, I decided that I'm gonna give cricket 100%,” she recalled that event.
And her role isn’t easy either, a finisher with the bat and a crucial middle-over enforcer with the ball for the Proteas belonging to a rare breed of cricketers in the women’s game.
“It's tough from a mental and physical point of view to balance all my skills and fitness,” the all-rounder admits before adding, “But I really enjoy that as well. I love being an all-rounder; I wouldn't want to change anything about it. I feel in cricket it's such a valuable skill set to have, and it just allows you to always contribute.”
While pressure situations can often bog down cricketers, the Proteas’ all-rounder believes that these situations bring out the ‘best in her’, and she doesn’t like it any other way.
“Yes, I absolutely love it (playing in pressure situations), and I actually prefer it that way. I love pressure and being the player that tries to win games with both bat and ball, and even on the field.”
Like other cricketers, de Klerk is playing an active part in transforming the fortunes of women’s cricket, making it more accessible and mainstream than before. Not just that, the all-rounder’s prowess has also helped transform women’s sport. So, what really has led to the change?
“Players are getting stronger and better training programs are also there, but there's also a mindset element because you have to be willing to change the way you play and train as well, and I think players have just taken that to the next level,” she added.
In its last World Cup, South Africa reached the final stage of the competition before folding in the finale against New Zealand. This time around, it aims to get one step further, with hands on the coveted trophy but a tough group lies in front of them, with India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh all in competition.
“The prep has been good, the vibes are also good, and I think we know what we need to do. Wickets seem to be on the slower side, and spin seems to dominate, but we know if we want to make it to the finals, we have to play very well,” the all-rounder said.
Not just that, the Proteas have also brought back the familiar face of Shabnim Ismail to bolster their bowling unit. The veteran pacer is one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, with 127 wickets in the shortest format, averaging 18.63, with an incredible economy rate of 5.80.
“She's (Ismail) been great, she has so much energy and is incredibly funny. Love having her around the group, and I think her skills say it all. She's a game changer and wicket taker, and it's great to have her back in our team.”
Away from the national team, de Klerk’s exploits have a separate fan base, as she’s instantly transformed herself into a fan favourite at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where, under pressure, she single-handedly won the franchise a game against Mumbai Indians, smashing an unbeaten 63.
“I love playing for them (RCB) and the fans and crowds are incredible, you always feel so welcome, and they support you wherever you go. So, I love wearing the Red and Gold jersey.”
While it is quite hard to believe that de Klerk has been around the circuit for the last ten years, the all-rounder believes that it has been quite a roller-coaster ride, which has seen a lot of ups and downs. At the ongoing competition, she’s already picked up four wickets, averaging 25.00 with the ball, and 67 runs with the bat, striking at nearly 120.
“It doesn't feel like it's been 10 years, which is actually crazy, but yeah, it's been a roller-coaster for 10 years. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m so grateful that I am privileged enough to have been around for almost 10 years and have learned so much in the time that I've spent with this team,” she concluded.
Now 26, and having already tasted trophy success at RCB, the South African would want to lift the country’s maiden World Cup at the ongoing tournament in England. While its big challenge – India – is past them, the Proteas now stand one step away from qualifying to the next stage.