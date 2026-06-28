Women’s T20 World Cup: Pressure? Bring it on, says Nadine de Klerk

Like other cricketers, de Klerk is playing an active part in transforming the fortunes of women’s cricket, making it more accessible and mainstream than before. Not just that, the all-rounder’s prowess has also helped transform women’s sport. So, what really has led to the change?

“Players are getting stronger and better training programs are also there, but there's also a mindset element because you have to be willing to change the way you play and train as well, and I think players have just taken that to the next level,” she added.

In its last World Cup, South Africa reached the final stage of the competition before folding in the finale against New Zealand. This time around, it aims to get one step further, with hands on the coveted trophy but a tough group lies in front of them, with India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh all in competition.

“The prep has been good, the vibes are also good, and I think we know what we need to do. Wickets seem to be on the slower side, and spin seems to dominate, but we know if we want to make it to the finals, we have to play very well,” the all-rounder said.

Not just that, the Proteas have also brought back the familiar face of Shabnim Ismail to bolster their bowling unit. The veteran pacer is one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, with 127 wickets in the shortest format, averaging 18.63, with an incredible economy rate of 5.80.

“She's (Ismail) been great, she has so much energy and is incredibly funny. Love having her around the group, and I think her skills say it all. She's a game changer and wicket taker, and it's great to have her back in our team.”