Women''s T20 World Cup: Australia thrash England by seven wickets to win record 7th title

Among the greatest sporting outfits across all sports, the Southern Stars made a mockery of a record chase of 151 runs, completing the formalities in only 17.1 overs with Sophie Molineux winning her first ICC title as skipper.

Young Phoebe Litchfield (48 off 35 balls), possibly the best batter among the younger crop in women's cricket, stitched a 100-run stand with veteran Beth Mooney (64 off 49 balls) that basically decimated an English attack which had to defend a total that was at least 25 runs sub-par on a decent batting track.