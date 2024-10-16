Women's T20 WC: West Indies stun England to join South Africa in semis

DUBAI: West Indies knocked England out of the Women's T20 World Cup with a six-wicket victory in Dubai, securing their spot in the semi-finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies, who had not defeated England since 2018, ended a 13-game losing run and won Group B to advance to the Sharjah semi-finals where they will face New Zealand. West Indies' final appearance in a T20 World Cup semifinal occurred in that same year.

After being eliminated in the group stage of the 2010 T20 World Cup, this is only the second time England has failed to advance past the knockout stages. They were optimistic about reaching the final four this time around after winning their first three games. South Africa replaces England in the West Indies, after England's net run-rate drops them to third place in the group.

Chasing a target of 142, West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews and opener Qiana Joseph set the stage with explosive half-centuries, leading their side to a memorable win over the world’s No. 2 team.

West Indies reached 89-0 after 10 overs, with Matthews (50 off 38) and Joseph (52 off 38) unleashing a flurry of boundaries. Their partnership, consisting of 12 fours and three sixes, left England stunned. Despite losing both openers in quick succession, West Indies stayed composed.

Deandra Dottin’s 27 from 19 balls and some crucial contributions from Shemaine Campbelle and Aaliyah Alleyne guided West Indies home with ease, as Alleyne hit the winning runs in the 18th over.

The loss was a bitter blow for England, who struggled throughout the match, both with the bat and in the field. Opting to bat first, England managed a total of 141-7, with Nat Sciver-Brunt’s gritty 57 from 50 balls the only bright spot. Early wickets fell as England faltered to 34-3 after seven overs, and captain Heather Knight had to retire hurt with a calf injury, further denting their momentum.

Despite Sciver-Brunt’s half-century, England's score never felt imposing, and West Indies’ confident chase ensured they capitalized on dropped catches and England’s uncharacteristically sloppy fielding. Matthews’ and Joseph’s electric start in the powerplay put immense pressure on England, who failed to recover.

England’s fielding woes continued as key chances were missed, including several costly dropped catches that allowed West Indies to cruise to 67-0 by the end of the powerplay. England’s breakthrough finally came when Danni Wyatt-Hodge caught Joseph at 101-1, but by then, the damage was done. Matthews followed soon after, but Dottin’s powerful hitting all but sealed the game for West Indies.

As West Indies claimed victory with two overs to spare, England was left reeling, their hopes of advancing in the tournament dashed. With this win, West Indies not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also sent a clear message that they are strong contenders for the title. They now top Group B and will face New Zealand in the semi-finals, while England must return home, reflecting on what could have been.

This victory marks a significant moment for West Indies, led by Matthews, who delivered a captain’s knock in her 100th T20I.