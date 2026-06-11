Women's T20 WC 2026: Bigger, more open and mirrors the game's transformation

The Aussies, who have won six of the last nine tournaments, will be eager to displace reigning champions New Zealand for a seventh title, but that is no longer a yawn-inducing formality.

The Kiwis themselves are a formidable unit, and then there are India, who landed their maiden global title last year in the 50-over World Cup.

England, strong as ever in home conditions, and South Africa, finalists in the last three ICC events, would be no pushovers either.