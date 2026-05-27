Women's soccer star Alexia Putellas leaves Barcelona after 14 seasons

“We've taken the women's team further than we ever imagined,” Putellas said. “At the beginning, being a soccer player wasn't even recognized as a profession. Now I feel privileged to have been part of this change.”Serious leg injuries put her star status in doubt for Barcelona and Spain. She was sidelined for months and, when she returned to the field, she was reported to be considering a move from Barcelona due to her limited playing time but eventually signed a contract extension.