Women's Premier League: Players to look out for in RCB-MI clash

NEW DELHI: Today, perhaps the biggest clash of WPL 2024 will take place between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru. With both teams having four points after two wins and a loss, this could be a top of the table clash. Let us look at the players to watch out for in this match.
Sophie Molineux (RCB)
This spinner has taken four wickets in three matches, taking 3/25 in Gujarat Giants' demolition recently. Though she went wicketless against Delhi Capitals in the last match, RCB will be hoping she delivers another big spell against the defending champions. Source: Cricket Australia
Smriti Mandhana (RCB)
The RCB skipper is in some good nick this time around. She is the second-highest run-getter with 130 runs in three games at an average of 43.33, with a half-century to her name. She has been striking at over 160. RCB will look up to her to deliver an explosive start in powerplay.
Sabbineni Meghana (RCB)
Though her strike rate could have been a little better during the loss against DC, Meghana has batted really well for the most part, scoring 125 runs in three matches at an average of 62.50 and an SR of over 121. She has scored one half-century.
Amelia Kerr (MI)
The Kiwi all-rounder has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven scalps in three games and also contributed 78 runs in these games at an average of 26. MI will be hoping for another all-round performance from one of their key players for a win against in-form RCB.
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI)
The MI skipper has been consistent for the side since the inaugural campaign. So far in season two, she has scored 101 runs in two games at an average of 101, with a half-century. Though she did not play against UP Warriorz, Kaur will be hoping to bring her team back on track after a loss with yet another power-hitting masterclass.
Nat Sciver Brunt (MI)
In three matches, Sciver has done well for MI, scoring 60 valuable runs at an average of 20 and taking three wickets. But MI is still waiting from a big knock or bowling spell from this English superstar, which they hope will come against RCB.