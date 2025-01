Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy: Team ‘D’ beats Team ‘E’

CHENNAI: Team ‘D’ earned a 40-run win over Team ‘E’ in BCCI senior women’s One Day Challenger Trophy here on Thursday.

Batting first, Team ‘D’ scored 263 for seven and in reply Team ‘E’ was limited to 223 for nine with Sushree Dibyadarshini taking three for 36.

Brief scores: Team ‘D’ 263/7 in 50 overs (Reema Sisodia 61, Kanika Ahuja 65, Laxmi Yadav 40*, Amanjot Kaur 3/40) bt Team ‘E’ 223/9 in 50 overs (S Shubha 34, Shweta Sehrawat 34, Ayushi Soni 61*, Sushree Dibyadarshini 3/36)

Elsewhere, Team ‘A’ recorded a four-wicket win over Team ‘C’ with skipper Shafali Verma leading from the front with a match-winning 87 (58b, 9x4, 5x6).

Brief scores: Team ‘C’ 242 in 50 overs (Henrietta Pereira 52, Kaushalya Choudhary 40, Arundathi Reddy 3/35) lost to Team ‘A’ 245/6 in 45.2 overs (Shafali Verma 87)