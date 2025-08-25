Women’s DPL: South Delhi Superstarz pip Central Delhi Queens by 1 run to win title

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Superstarz brushed aside the disappointment of losing last year's summit clash as they edged out Central Delhi Queens by a solitary run to win the Women's Delhi Premier League title.

Chasing 122 for victory, the Queens were under pressure right from the start and managed 120 for 8 at the end of the 20 overs Sunday night.

They lost early wickets and were soon pegged back further when rain interrupted play.

Once the game resumed, their chase never gathered full momentum.

Reduced to 74/5, the contest seemed slipping away before Monika (33 off 28 balls) and Riya Shokeen, who eventually scored 28 not out off 28 balls, revived hopes with a fighting 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The pair looked threatening, but Monika’s dismissal came at the wrong time, leaving Shokeen stranded with the lower order.

The Queens battled hard but eventually closed their innings at 120/8 in 20 overs, agonisingly short by just one run.

Medhavi Bidhuri starred with the ball for the Superstarz as she picked up 3/26 in 3 overs while Himakshi Choudhary scalped two for 18 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the Superstarz too found it tough against a disciplined Queens’ bowling attack. Openers Tanishqa Singh (14 off 13) and Shivi Sharma (29 off 36) got the team off to a steady start.

The innings gained momentum when Tanisha Singh (28 off 23) joined Shivi in a valuable 50-run stand. But once the set batters were dismissed, the middle order collapsed under pressure.

The Queens’ spinners took control with Priya Mishra (2/19), Nidhi Mahto (2/24) and Saachi (2/7) delivering economical spells. Despite that, skipper Shweta Sehrawat (34 off 24) fought till the end, ensuring that her side had a competitive total of 121/8 on the board.

Brief Scores:

South Delhi Superstarz: 121/8 in 20 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 34 off 24 balls, Shivi Sharma 29 off 36, Tanisha Singh 28 off 23; Priya Mishra 2/19, Nidhi Mahto 2/24, Saachi 2/7).

Central Delhi Queens: 120/8 in 20 overs (Monika 33 off 28 balls, Riya Shokeen 28 not out off 28; Medhavi Bidhuri 3/26, Himakshi Choudhary 2/18).