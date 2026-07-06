Women's cricket is in golden era: ICC chairman Jay Shah

Australia restricted England to 150 after electing to bowl before chasing down the target in 17.1 overs, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 64.

Shah later presented the trophy to Australia captain Sophie Molineux.

"Congratulations to Cricket Australia on winning their seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title with another incredible campaign. Huge credit to England cricket too - fantastic runners-up but champions in spirit," Shah posted on Twitter.