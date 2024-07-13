Women’s Asia Cup: Indo-Pak league clash on July 19, free entry for fans

COLOMBO: India will meet arch-rival Pakistan on July 19, the opening day of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Dambulla, while host Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in its first game a day later, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Friday.

Apart from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the four teams expected to make it to the last-four stage, the other four sides are Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia.

India is clubbed with Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

In all 15 games will be played, including two semifinals and the final.

“All the games will be broadcast live across international platforms, and the stadium will be kept open for the public to enter for free in order to witness the games,” the media release stated.

The Executive Committee of SLC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have jointly appointed Ravin Wickramaratne as the Tournament Director.