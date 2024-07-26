Women's Asia Cup: India players to watch out in semi-final against Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's team has managed to storm into the semi-final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup unbeaten. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is just two steps away from lifting their eighth Asia Cup title. India will face a fierce challenge against Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday. Some players will play a key role for India in the final four clash against Bangladesh. Here is a look at the top five India players to watch out for against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Shafali Verma The young Indian opener is the second-highest leading run scorer in the tournament, with 158 runs under her belt in three matches. She missed out on her maiden T20I hundred against Nepal in the group stage. The 20-year-old will look to continue with her terrific form and take India to the final.

Deepti Sharma The leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament has left the batters speechless with her crafty spin deliveries. In three matches, she has eight wickets to her name at an average of 7.00. She picked up three wickets against Nepal while giving away just 13 runs in her four-over spell.

Radha Yadav Deept's partner, Radha, has turned out to be a reliable option for the India team in the middle overs. In the game against Nepal, she picked up two wickets in her three-over spell and gave away 13 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur The Indian captain was rested for the game against Nepal. But her overall contribution has been crucial to India's journey. She has scored 71 runs in two matches and has turned out to be a game changing factor with her captaincy.