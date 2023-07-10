Women's Ashes: Tammy, Lauren called up to England’s squad for ODIs

LONDON: Opener Tammy Beaumont and fast-bowler Lauren Filer have been called up to England’s 15-member ODI squad for the three-game series against Australia in the muti-format Women’s Ashes.

Tammy scored 208 off 331 balls, making it the first double-hundred by an England woman in Tests in the 89-run defeat in the one-off game against Australia at Trent Bridge. Lauren, on the other hand, took four wickets on debut while impressing everyone with her high speeds.

England head into the ODI series after sealing a 2-1 victory in the T20I series, winning the last two matches at The Oval and Lord’s in what was also Australia's first series loss since the 2017-18 Women’s Ashes, though the visitors are still leading the current series 6-4.

“We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for. We’re pleased to welcome Tammy (Beaumont) and Lauren (Filer) back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy (Wong),” said head coach Jon Lewis in an official statement.

England take on Australia at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (July 12) before matches take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton (July 16) and The County Ground, Taunton (July 18). Each fixture is worth two points with tickets for the series now sold out.

“The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women's history.”

“We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans,” added Lewis.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong and Danielle Wyatt