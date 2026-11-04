Women's ACT: Indian hockey team to open against Malaysia

The event will be staged at Bhopal's new hockey stadium at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, featuring India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea.

It would be the Indian women's hockey team's first international assignment following a historic gold medal triumph at the Asian Games in Japan last month.

The hosts will enter the competition as three-time winners, having lifted the title in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team facing the other five teams once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the semi-finals.

The opening day on November 19 will feature Asia's top-ranked team China taking on Thailand in the tournament-opener.

India will begin their campaign against Malaysia in a match preceded by the opening ceremony on the same day.