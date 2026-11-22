This was India's third straight win in the tournament, having earlier beaten Malaysia and South Korea.

Navneet Kaur opened the scoring for India with her strike in the fourth minute after being awarded a penalty strike.

Deepika doubled the lead when she struck in the 10th minute, and even before Thailand could regroup, she scored again to make it 3-0 in favour of India in the 11th minute.

Mumtaz Khan, who had already scored twice in the earlier matches, then got into the act as she found the target in the 28th minute to put the home team in the driver's seat at the half-time break.