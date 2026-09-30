Women's 4x400m relay team fetches India first athletics gold of 2026 Asian Games

The team comprising Kiran Pahal, M R Poovamma, Prachi Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj produced an exceptional performance to claim the gold medal on the concluding day of the athletics competition at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium here.

The stadium had staged the opening ceremony with Japan's Emperor Naruhito inaugurating the Games in the presence of International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry and Olympic Council of Asia chief Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani on September 19. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on October 4 at the same venue.

It has been a wait of six days for the athletics contingent for a gold medal and the Indian quartet finally delivered in the penultimate event of the competition, clocking 3 minutes and 29.69 seconds. Bahrain (3:30.21) and China (3:31.02) finished second and third respectively.

Gulveer Singh won another bronze in the men's 5000m race, his third in this Asian Games, becoming only the second male representing India to win three athletics medal in a single edition of the continental event.