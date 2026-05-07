Women upset Korea to assure India's first medal; men crash out of Archery World Cup

However, the Indian women's team maintained composure throughout a demanding day in which they won three consecutive matches. The fourth-seeded Indians started strongly in the semifinal, shooting four 10s from six arrows and dropping just two points to take the opening set with a superb 58. The Koreans looked unsettled and managed only 55 after shooting an 8. India slipped slightly in the second set with an 8 but still managed to tie at 56-56 and move 3-1 ahead. Needing just two more points to seal the match, the Indians again shot 58 in the third set, while the Koreans faltered under pressure and managed 56, handing India a memorable straight-set victory.