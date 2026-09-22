Women cricketers provide golden touch to India's Asiad campaign; mixed day for shuttlers

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. hammered Sri Lanka by 147 runs to be crowned Games champions for the second successive edition, the triumph also taking India's medal count to seven, adding a much-awaited gold to the tally.

Medals were also confirmed in badminton and wushu, while the men's hockey team recorded another massive win beating Sri Lanka 16-1 in a pool match. The men's badminton team, led by a resilient Lakshya Sen, fought back after some early jitters to outwit Japan and be assured of at least a bronze.

It was a flawless performance from the Indian male badminton team, which was silver-medallist at the last edition, as it rode on victories from Lakshya, the men's doubles combo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Ayush Shetty.

Coming into the event after a series of early exits and low on confidence, Lakshya was staring at defeat after losing the opening game and trailing 14-19 in the decider.