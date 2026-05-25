Woke up to my socials blasting: Wife alleges online abuse after Head's tiff with Kohli

Head's Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in the game played in Hyderabad on Friday last week.

Kohli and Head exchanged words during a confrontation before the former declined the traditional post-match handshake with the Australian.

Jessica said her social media accounts have been bombarded with abusive comments ever since.

"It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," Jessica told 'The Adelaide Advertiser', referring to the 2023 World Cup final in which Australia defeated India with Head playing a stellar knock of 137 that earned him the player of the match award in the six-wicket win.