With this RCB group, you don’t need to be the one to step up every time: Kohli

“All the batsmen shipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we are an all-around strong team and that's why we have the confidence we have on the field right now,” he said.

Kohli said the final this year felt a lot different than last year.

“I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year, we knew what kind of ability we have in the group,” he said.

“We topped the table, there's a reason why we got here first and we just said one thing, ’if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition’ and there's a reason why we've done well so far.”