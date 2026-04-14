Wisden awards: Deepti named women's cricketer, Abhishek T20 cricketer as 7 Indians bag honours

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were named among Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year, following their exploits in last year's Test series in England.

The only non-Indian winners were premier Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was named Men's Cricketer in the World, and England batter Haseeb Hameed, who was also included among the Five Cricketers of the Year.

Deepti earned the honour after emerging as the top-wicket taker in last year's ICC Women's ODI World Cup with 22 wickets. The all-rounder's effort helped India land their maiden global title, beating South Africa in the final in Mumbai. She also made 215 runs from nine matches with three fifties.