Winter Olympics recap: Klaebo completes historic sweep in cross-country, Stolz 4th in speedskating

No gold for Stolz

Jordan Stolz missed out on his chance to become the first man since 1994 to collect three gold medals in long track speedskating at one Olympics, with the American finishing fourth in the mass start behind 40-year-old champion Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands.

Bergsma is the oldest man to win a speedskating gold, finishing ahead of Viktor Hald Thorup of Denmark and Italy's Andrea Giovannini.

The gold in the women's mass start also went to a Dutch skater: reigning world champion Marijke Groenewoud. Ivanie Blondin of Canada was the silver medalist for the second Games in a row, followed by Mia Manganello of the U.S. with the bronze.

Golden record for U.S.

The United States Olympic team won its record-breaking 11th gold medal of the Games when the trio of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran and Chris Lillis took the title in mixed aerials.

The 11th gold breaks the country's record set at the last Olympics on U.S. soil in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Finland crushes Slovakia for hockey bronze

Finland won the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Olympics for a third consecutive time with NHL players participating, beating Slovakia 6-1.

Erik Haula scored two goals and Joel Armia had a goal and two assists for Finland, which also got bronze in Sochi in 2014 and in Vancouver in 2010, and left Turin in 2006 with silver.

The U.S. faces Canada for gold on Sunday.