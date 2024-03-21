Winners of inter-college basketball meet receive Rs 20,000 cash prize

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Sports at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) organised the 33rd Dr KCG Verghese Memorial Inter-Institutional Basketball Tournament for men and women at the Michael Jordan Basketball Court, Bay Range Campus, recently.

As many as 18 university teams from the city (12 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams) participated. Both the Chancellor Anand Jacob Verghese and Pro Chancellor Ashok Verghese congratulated them, and applauded the support provided by the coaches and the institution staff.

The chief guest for the valedictory ceremony was S Baskar, senior head coach, Indian Women’s Basketball Team. International basketball player and also HITS alumnus T Dharshini, was a special guest. Vice-Chancellor SN Sridhara, sports advisor Abraham Varghese, dean of sports J David Mathew, and Dean of student affairs KS Shaji and other faculty members participated in the event.

Winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and the runners-up received Rs 15,000. In the men’s teams, Sathyabama University and Hindustan University won the first and second place respectively. In the women’s teams, University of Madras and Hindustan University won the first and second place respectively.