Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova is back in Grand Slam mode at the US Open

“I really want to stay the same — not really change many things around me,” Noskova said. “Whenever there is something new or something I'm not used to, I just kind of always want to stick with the things that I know how to do, and whatever is new, I just kind of get used to it.”

Knowing it's about “What have you done for me lately?” Noskova acknowledges the media attention will not last forever. Going all the way at the All-England Club did give her confidence that she can hang with the best women's players on the planet, which helps at a U.S. Open that looks wide open.

“I have learned mainly the fact that it's possible for me to do it: for me to make it till the very end and just lift (a) Grand Slam trophy,” Noskova said. “I feel like all of us, all players, just dream about that moment and when it actually comes, it's very hard to realize and to realize all the things that went into it.”