Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to arrive on Monday but unsure if he will compete

LONDON: Novak Djokovic has decided to travel to Wimbledon and is due to arrive on Monday - but the seven-time champion does not yet know if he will be able to compete after undergoing knee surgery.

Serbia's Djokovic withdrew from the French Open after his fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo, in which he tore the medial meniscus in his right knee.

The 37-year-old had surgery in Paris just 17 days ago, but wants to give himself the best possible chance of playing by practising at the All England Club.

Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July, seemed a long shot at the time, and his hopes of returning to Paris to try and win a first Olympic gold medal also appeared in the balance.

Djokovic has reached the final at Wimbledon for the past five years and lost last year’s showpiece to Carlos Alcaraz in a memorable five-set match on Centre Court.

He did not rule out playing at Wimbledon in a social media post after the operation, writing: “My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible."

Three years ago, Taylor Fritz was able to reach the third round at Wimbledon after a similar operation on his right knee during the French Open.