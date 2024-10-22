Williamson ruled out of 2nd Test against India

PUNE: Senior New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test against India here as his rehabilitation from a groin strain is still not complete, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by eight wickets in Bengaluru. The second match will start here on Thursday.

Williamson, who is yet to join the squad here, suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead said Williamson was not yet ready even though he has made significant progress.

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100 per cent fit," said Stead in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.

"We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," he added.

The third Test is scheduled in Mumbai from November 1.