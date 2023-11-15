Williamson fine by ‘underdogs’ tag but says anything can happen

MUMBAI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is impressed that India did not let Hardik Pandya’s absence hurt it but reminded that it too has done some “good stuff” in the World Cup and “anything can happen” if it plays to its potential.

India is the only team to reach the knockout stage without losing a single match, making it hot-favourite and the Kiwis enter the knockout match as ‘underdogs’, a tag Williamson has no qualms in accepting.

Williamson, though reminded that “anything can happen”, if they play to their potential.

“The underdog thing — from what you guys write I do not think it has changed too much, but that is fine, and India have been exceptional,” Williamson told the media on the eve of the match at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, the New Zealand captain said the semifinals would place every side on an even keel and the Kiwis have as much chance as their opponents.

“India are one of the, if not the best team going around and playing cricket that matches that, but we know as well on our day when we play our best cricket, it certainly gives us the best chance, and anything can happen,” he said.

Williamson praised India for creating the balance despite losing its only all-rounder Pandya midway through the league stage.

“Every team has a slightly different balance that they rely on and naturally with the injury to Hardik — it meant that their balance changed a little bit, but certainly did not change the outcome of what they were doing,” Williamson said.

“They (India) adjusted nicely, and you know our team tends to, or has done in the past anyway, played with a slightly different balance”.