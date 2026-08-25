Williams-Alcaraz duo to start US Open mixed doubles vs. team with women's doubles champ

Williams and Alcaraz will face Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool on Tuesday in the first round of the championship, which will be Williams' first match at the US Open since 2022.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic might have an even tougher draw. The top seeds, based on having the lowest combined singles ranking in the 16-team field, face the team of Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten — who are the No. 1-ranked doubles players on their respective tours.

The first round and quarterfinals are Tuesday. The semifinals and final are Wednesday.

Williams and Alcaraz were drawn to face one of the teams that emerged from the qualifying tournament that was held Monday. That ended up being Routliffe and Glasspool, who won two matches, both requiring match tiebreakers, to secure their place in the main draw.