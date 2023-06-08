Will successfully co-host 2024 T20 WC: USA Cricket

BENGALURU: The United States of America Cricket (USAC) on Wednesday asserted that the 2024 T20 World Cup would not be taken away from it due to concerns around lack of proper cricketing infrastructure in the country, saying that the successful conduct of the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) would remove all the doubts.

It has been reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) might shift the marquee tournament, scheduled to be hosted jointly by the USA and the West Indies, to England next year. However, a USAC official said that the board had not heard anything from the global governing body about the change of host.

“We have not had any discussion with the ICC in this regard. We are putting our best foot forward in preparing necessary infrastructure for the T20 World Cup, which is a year away,” a USA Cricket administrator told news agency PTI.

“The concerns about makeshift venues are natural because the US does not host cricket events regularly. But we have the MLC (it will be hosted in Texas from July 13 to 30 and will involve six teams) coming up and a successful hosting of the T20 tournament will ward off a lot of concerns,” the official added.

In fact, the ICC too played down the possibility of shifting the T20 World Cup from the West Indies and the USA. “There has been no discussion on any ICC forum,” said an ICC board member. “It (the tournament) will go ahead,” added the official.

It is understood that the ICC event’s biggest box office fixture – India versus Pakistan – is likely to be held in the United States.