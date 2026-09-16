Will Sooryavanshi to get to play in inconsequential third T20I?

Playing in familiar conditions, India have played like an unstoppable force, making the dangerous Afghanistan outfit look ordinary.

Having sealed the series on Tuesday night, India captain Shreyas Iyer said there could be a change in the combination for the final game at Ferozshah Kotla to give players on the bench much-needed time before they fly to Japan for the Asian Games beginning September 19.

The selections so far have made it clear that India are not willing to go out of the way to make room for Sooryavanshi who made his debut on the tour of England in July when Sanju Samson was not in the best of form.

Now both Samson and Abhishek Sharma are in good touch and considering they both are one-format regulars, they would not want to be rested, leaving the management to make that call.

"We want all of them to get used to the wicket and the conditions and also get some practice. So, it would be a nice game to give opportunities to the players, especially who have been sitting out, and also change a little bit in the combination as well," said Iyer after another dominating win.