Will Messi feature for Argentina in upcoming qualifiers?

CHENNAI: All eyes are on Lionel Messi as he rejoined the Argentina squad earlier this week as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay at Estadio Monumental on Friday.

Despite a lingering muscle injury that had sidelined the Argentina captain for over a month, Lionel Scaloni made the decision to include Messi in the squad for Friday’s match and the subsequent CONMEBOL qualifiers against Peru.

Messi was substituted in the 89th minute after scoring the decisive goal in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifier on 8th September owing to a knock he picked up in the game. The exact nature of that injury has remained undisclosed.

Whether Messi will be in the starting lineup for Argentina in the upcoming two fixtures is uncertain, considering he has only played for 37 minutes for his Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, across its last five matches since the previous international break.

The 36-year old’s most recent appearance was against the Eastern Conference leader, Cincinnati, where Inter Miami suffered a defeat and missed out on a playoff spot. He was substituted in the 55th minute and missed several opportunities that ultimately proved costly towards the end.

Furthermore, Argentina will be without the services of Angel Di Maria, who is recuperating from an injury. It is expected that Nico González will once again step in as his replacement. - JSG