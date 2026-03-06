Will India drop Abhishek for final? Looks unlikely as of now

In many ways, the tournament has seen a reversal of fortunes when it comes to the Indian opening pair.

When the competition began, Abhishek was expected to be the batting mainstay at the top while questions lingered over Sanju Samson's place with many predicting that the event could well decide the course of his international career.

But since the must-win Super Eight clash against the West Indies, the narrative has changed significantly.

Samson's assured performances have silenced many doubters while the spotlight has increasingly shifted towards Abhishek's struggles.

If Samson's form dominated discussions at the beginning, the decibel levels have now risen around Abhishek's wretched run in the business end.

The aggressive left-handed opener has struggled for rhythm through the tournament, managing scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 10 and 9 in his last six outings. Barring a half-century against Zimbabwe, he has nothing spectacular to show for in an event he was tipped to dominate.

However, the team management is understood to be reluctant to make a change at the top with the summit clash approaching on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

"We are taking care of all our players. GG bhai and Surya have a lot of faith and confidence in Abhishek," his opening partner Samson said after the England game.

The dip in Abhishek's form coincided with a difficult phase for him physically. Following the league game in Mumbai, he was drained by a stomach infection and had to be hospitalised, which resulted in noticeable weight loss and disrupted his rhythm during a crucial stage of the competition.

On the field, rival teams also seem to have worked out a clear method to keep him quiet.

Captains have repeatedly used slow bowlers early against him, particularly off-spinners and slow left-arm orthodox tweakers, denying him the pace he prefers to work with at the start of the innings.