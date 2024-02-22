Will Ankit's absence prove costly for Chennaiyin against Mumbai

CHENNAI: It was last week when Chennaiyin FC had its full squad available, securing all three points in a crucial victory against Kerala Blasters FC and the club is set to face Mumbai City FC at home on Friday but will be without defender Ankit Mukherjee, who received a red card in the previous game against Kerala.

"It was probably a very stupid situation he found himself in with the goalkeeper, almost putting the team in jeopardy with minutes to go. Hopefully, he has learned his lesson," said Assistant Coach Sandy Stewart reflecting on Ankit's red card last week.

Owen Coyle and Chennaiyin have been resolute in their resolve to make it to the top six, but they'd be facing a daunting task against a formidable Mumbai side, unbeaten in its last three outings. However, this time Owen Coyle won't be on the sidelines as he has been suspended by the league after receiving multiple yellow cards.

The win against Kerala Blasters seems to have instilled confidence in the team and forward Rahim Ali, who hasn't found the net in 2024 believes he is ready for the Mumbai challenge. "It was crucial to win against Kerala; it gives us some confidence. Tomorrow's game is difficult, but we are ready," said Rahim Ali. Rahim also emphasised that the team has been working hard in training, urging everyone to have faith in the club and maintain patience.

Mumbai City FC is coming into the game after defeating Chennaiyin twice this season but will be missing Jorge Diaz, its highest goal-scorer, owing to a suspension, and key players Greg Stewart, El Khayati, and Rostyn Griffiths, who departed the club during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will be dearly missing Ankit, who has been exceptional for the club this season; the defender has played more than 900 minutes for the Marina Machans and has made 19 clearances. It'd be interesting to watch how Chennaiyin shape at the back to stop a formidable Mumbai City and if Rahim and Co. can finally find their scoring boots in a very important game this season.