WI ODI Selection Meeting: Will selectors pick Hardik, show faith in Pant?

Return of Hardik Pandya

Pandya's scheduled return to competitive cricket is September 20 as he has already been picked for India A's three-match One Day series against Australia A in Puducherry from October 6.

However, the West Indies ODIs start in Thiruvananthapuram from September 27 and it will be up to the selection panel to decide whether Pandya is ready to bowl 10 overs and field for 50 overs straightaway in a full international game.

The lack of seam bowling all-rounders is an issue for selection committee if Pandya is unavailable. The second option Nitish Kumar Reddy will be in Japan playing the Asian Games during the ODI series.

The third and fourth options -- Suryansh Shedge and Venkatesh Iyer are currently injuries.