WI announce squad for 2nd Test against India, add uncapped spinner

ST JOHN's: West Indies have announced their 13-player squad, including an uncapped spinner for the second and final Test against India in Trinidad, according to ICC.

The Caribbean side fell to disappointing innings and 141-run loss to the Asian nation in their first appearance of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle and will be keen to return to winning ways and tie the series when the second Test commences at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

While the West Indies have kept faith with the majority of the squad that lost to India in Dominica, they have included exciting off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in their 13-player squad in place of fellow all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

Reifer managed scores of just two and 11 while going wicketless during the opening Test against India, but will travel with the team to Trinidad and may still be used in case of an injury.

Sinclair provides West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with another bowling option, with the 23-year-old having already featured for the side in seven ODIs and six T20Is, and his most recent appearance coming during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

Born in Guyana, Sinclair is renowned for his trademark flips when celebrating dismissals and the right-armer will likely work in tandem with fellow spinner Rahkeem Cornwall if chosen to make his Test debut in Trinidad.

West Indies squad for second Test against India: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.