Why a World Cup of upsets has England coach Thomas Tuchel calm despite pressure to deliver

Soccer's traditional super powers have been rattled by a combination of fearless underdogs and emerging forces who are shaking things up.

And England coach Thomas Tuchel has no issue with it at all.

“I think it can calm us down in a way. It's just narrow margins. It's just tight football matches and it helps us not to over expect. It helps to put it in the right framework what is happening in this World Cup and in world football,” he said ahead of England's round of 32 game against Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.

England is the overwhelming favorite to advance against a team that is playing in the knockouts for the first time and is in its first World Cup since 1974.