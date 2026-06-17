‘Whole planet wants to see Lionel Messi play’

KANSAS CITY: Lionel Scaloni tends to be pensive about a lot of things, but especially when the subject turns to another Lionel - a much more famous one, arguably the most famous athlete in the world, and one the Argentina coach gets to see on a daily basis.
You see, Scaloni has watched Lionel Messi for much of his life. Both hail from the Argentine province of Santa Fe, Scaloni from the small town of Pujato and Messi from the much larger Rosario. Both of their paths passed through Newell’s Old Boys, the historic club that has produced the likes of Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta and the current US coach, Mauricio Pochettino.
So when Scaloni speaks about Messi’s legacy, it bears listening.
“Not only the Argentinian population but everybody - the whole planet - wants to see him play,” Scaloni explained. “Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.”
Those supporters will likely get their last chance to see Messi wearing his light blue striped shirt at the World Cup beginning Tuesday night, when the defending champions open their tournament against Algeria.
“There’s nothing negative to say,” Scaloni said. “He’s always been there, and he’s essential for us. He’s going to remain that way.”