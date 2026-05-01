Who is Tamil Nadu’s RS Ambrish, SRH’s new injury replacement?

"As an allrounder, I know I have to come down the order [in white-ball cricket] and bowl overs [in different situations]," Ambrish told ESPNCricinfo.

"So, I prepare according to it and maintain my fitness. Since I was young I've liked Ben Stokes for his all-round skills."

Unlike other youngsters, the 18-year-old can bowl across phases, and is equally lethal at them all, including possessing good yorkers and slower deliveries. The youngster has already represented Tamil Nadu at the highest level, with two Ranji Trophy appearances last season, a clash against Jharkhand and then against Nagaland.