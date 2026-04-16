Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians' new signing in IPL 2026

Bhagat has played seven first-class games and nine List A encounters for Punjab, with the pacer picking up 16 wickets in total. The 21-year-old also has impressive batting numbers, with high scores of 51 and 39* in first-class for the state.



"Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," the franchise's statement read.

