Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians' new signing in IPL 2026

CHENNAI: Like in typical Mumbai Indians fashion, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have signed a relatively unknown all-rounder Krish Bhagat as a replacement for the injured Atharva Ankolekar, on Thursday. Ankolekar failed to recover in time for the start of the IPL 2026 season from a knee injury that he sustained during the domestic season.
Bhagat has played seven first-class games and nine List A encounters for Punjab, with the pacer picking up 16 wickets in total. The 21-year-old also has impressive batting numbers, with high scores of 51 and 39* in first-class for the state.
"Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," the franchise's statement read.
"His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad."
The franchise are known to unearth some hidden gems, and Bhagat could be on his way to become the latest addition to that list.