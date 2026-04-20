Who is Danish Malewar, MI’s latest debutant in IPL 2026

The 22-year-old has been one of the most exciting talents on India’s domestic circuit, smashing three centuries and ten half-centuries in the red-ball format, averaging 49.42. Malewar, more importantly, smashed a colossal double century in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final against North East Zone.



At one point during the domestic season, Malewar scored six half-centuries in eight innings, and was instrumental in Vidarbha’s success. Even in the inaugural edition of Vidarbha Pro T20, the right-hander finished as the second highest run-scorer.



However, the youngster is yet to play a T20, and the clash against GT will be his first.