Who are the favourites to win World Cup 2026 ft Argentina, Spain and more

Portugal

Rank: No 5

Top goal-scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (143)

Titles: 0



Portugal is one of the five favourites, and it is the only team on this list to have never won the World Cup previously. It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo (now 41) has been carrying the weight of the nation on his shoulders over the past six editions, but to no avail. However, things could turn around for him and the nation, as it now possesses a squad that can win the tournament even if Ronaldo isn’t in the playing XI. The last time they played without their star forward, CR7, Portugal won the clash by a margin of 9-1 against Armenia.

Apart from the squad strength, what works for them is also the versatility of some of its stars, like Joao Cancelo, who can operate on both flanks, just like Bernardo Silva, who can play multiple positions on the pitch. Then there’s the youthful energy of Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves, which makes Portugal quite the exciting bunch. In Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, the European giants have two of the best and most exciting midfielders in modern-day football, and the squad is as well-rounded as possible.



Joao Neves: Under the spotlight