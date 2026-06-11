Who are the favourites to win World Cup 2026 ft Argentina, Spain and more

France
Rank: No 3
Top goal scorer: Mbappe (56)
Titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
Without a doubt, France will enter the 2026 World Cup as the favourites, simply because of the depth that it possesses. It has one of the most lethal front lines in the competition, with Kylian Mbappe surrounded by Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise on either wing. There’s Ryan Cherki in the midfield alongside the physical presence of Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante.
France isn’t just an attacking pony, with a defensive unit that could give attackers a real headache, and a strong physical presence. It was proven at the World Cup qualifiers, where Les Bleus just conceded four goals, and often stood as a defensive rock. With PSG just winning the UEFA Champions League, and there being a good mix of French players at the club, expect them to come into the competition on red-hot form. What has cost them in the past is their inability to seize the right moments, as witnessed in the 2022 World Cup final, where Kolo Muani missed the golden chance for a win.
The big question, though, remains: which France will turn up to the competition? Didier Deschamps’ magical one or the dull one?
Desire Doue: One needs to watch out
Spain
Rank: No 2
Top goal scorer: Mikel Oyarzabal (24)
Titles: 1 (2010)
Lamine Yamal is destined for greatness, and the beneficiary of that talent? Spain. While Spain might have really underperformed in the past few World Cup editions, the 2026 edition is its to lose, considering the depth and unreal talent that exists in the squad. Lamine remains the most obvious one, with a lot of domestic exposure for the talent who recently turned 18. Even if you exclude him, what clicks for Spain is their brand of football, it is maybe the closest to total football.
In their current squad, Mikel Oyarzabal is their highest goal-scorer, a no-nonsense footballer who has scored when the team has needed him the most. A look at either wing for Oyarzabal shows Spain’s attacking prowess, Lamine on one side and Nico Williams on the other.
With Ballon D’or winner Rodri headlining the midfield, keep an eye on the other two midfielders, Pedri and Martin Zubimendi/Fabian Ruiz, as all of them are both capable of creating and scoring opportunities. Even the backline is as strong as it has ever been, underlining Spain’s chances at the upcoming event. But the biggest concern for them will be whether Lamine and Williams could remain injury-free for the entire edition.
Victor Munoz: Young talent in focus
England
Rank: No 4
Top goal-scorer: Harry Kane (78)
Titles: 1 (1966)
‘It is coming home, Football is coming home.’ Over the years, it isn’t just a chant but a belief that English football can return to the place that it deserves. However, belief and reality are two different things, and one can say that the English national team is on the wrong side of it. In terms of talent, this is as good an England side can ever get but we all know what happened in 2006 and 2010, when two star-studded English outfits took the field.
But in terms of the belief, it is quite strong now, considering Harry Kane is now a footballer with three titles, and the rest of the unit too is coming together as a cohesive unit. There’s Jude Bellingham, who didn’t have the best of domestic seasons, but come the World Cup, is surely going to boss around the middle of the park.
Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins are more than capable of supporting acts, which boosts the already strong English squad. Since Thomas Tuchel has taken over, England has barely kept a wrong foot, and the fans would yet again be hoping that it remains the case.
Nico O’Reilly: Could be the next star
Argentina
Rank: No 1
Top goal-scorer: Lionel Messi (117)
Titles: 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
Some say he’s the ‘Greatest-ever footballer’, and the others are constantly putting him on the same list with the likes of Pele and Maradona, Lionel Messi is one-of-a-kind. Until the 2022 World Cup kicked-off in Qatar, he lacked that one glory that put him on the pedestal of the greatest footballers in footballing history: the World Cup. But now that’s ticked off, all that Messi and Argentina would want to do this tournament is enjoy, and bring back joy to its fans.
You take out Messi from the attack, there’s still the dazzling Julian Alvarez, a highly sought-after player in club football at the moment. The core of the team remains the same from 2022, which is perhaps the biggest area of concern: Can the squad of veterans pull off another World Cup win in Americas’ gruelling heat?
But there’s also a palpable excitement about the squad, with Nico Paz’s stellar growth at Como, where he has grown leaps and bounds. Not to forget the 23-year-old Giuliano Simeone, who will give it all for the crest on his chest. Argentina’s games can yet again be filled with chaos, and last-minute goals.
Nico Paz: Destined to do wonders
Portugal
Rank: No 5
Top goal-scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (143)
Titles: 0
Portugal is one of the five favourites, and it is the only team on this list to have never won the World Cup previously. It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo (now 41) has been carrying the weight of the nation on his shoulders over the past six editions, but to no avail. However, things could turn around for him and the nation, as it now possesses a squad that can win the tournament even if Ronaldo isn’t in the playing XI. The last time they played without their star forward, CR7, Portugal won the clash by a margin of 9-1 against Armenia.
Apart from the squad strength, what works for them is also the versatility of some of its stars, like Joao Cancelo, who can operate on both flanks, just like Bernardo Silva, who can play multiple positions on the pitch. Then there’s the youthful energy of Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves, which makes Portugal quite the exciting bunch. In Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, the European giants have two of the best and most exciting midfielders in modern-day football, and the squad is as well-rounded as possible.
Joao Neves: Under the spotlight