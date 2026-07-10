Where and what's the yardstick for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ?

Before the start of the five-match T20I series against England, he was the jewel of Indian cricket. However, that jewel’s significance since then has reduced with opinions flying across the board.

And right in the middle of that storm is the 15-year-old lad. No fault of his own, nothing he can do about the situation. India gave in to popular demand and forced Sanju Samson out of the playing XI and even out of the squad at Sooryavanshi’s expense. Such bold calls usually are well-rewarded.

But somehow, with scores of 14, 13 and 15 across the three T20Is, Sooryavanshi is in the eye of the storm. It is only natural that a 15-year-old takes time to find his feet in international cricket. It is only natural that he will soon make a significant contribution. But what’s a worry is the chink in his armour that England has exposed.

While his dismissal in the second T20I against England might have been a case of a rush of blood, his dismissals across the other two clearly hint at a pattern the familiar short-ball barrage. Twice in two games, his Rajasthan Royals teammate, Jofra Archer, outplayed him with a similar plot: bowling short and targeting the ribs to put the 15-year-old in an awkward position. It wasn’t luck, and it seemed all worked out.