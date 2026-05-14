When you drop Kohli in a chase, it becomes difficult: KKR head coach Nayar

Meanwhile, RCB's top-order batter Padikkal was in awe of Kohli's match-winning century, saying he had the best seat in the house to witness the star's exploits."It was incredible to watch. I think I had the best seat in the house tonight. Some of the shots he (Kohli) played were simply remarkable, obviously coming into this game after two ducks was never easy and he showed who he is. He just went out and batted the way he does and really happy to see him get those runs," he said."Honestly it doesn't really change anything, everyone who is here comes out to perform, no one scores ducks and hundreds in every game and that is part of the game and he (Kohli) understands that better than anybody else. He has always bounced back and got runs and he showed why he is one of the best in business today."